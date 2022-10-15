Watch: Tigress And Her Five Cubs Feast On Sumptuous Meal

The short video has been viewed over 18,000 views.

Enjoying a hearty meal with the family is what most of us look forward to. And it seems like even animals love to enjoy a meal with the family too. In fact, a new video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda proves just that. The short clip shows a tigress sitting in a forest along with her 5 cubs.

Along with the video, Mr Nanda wrote, "Food tastes better when you it with family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received."

Watch the video here:

Food tastes better when you it with family☺️☺️

Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received pic.twitter.com/UBwj5dKIVC — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 14, 2022

The short video has been viewed over 18,000 views. And social media users loved the video and praised the family bond. A user wrote, "Family get together." Another user wrote, "A family that eats together... Stays together." "A very early Thanksgiving dinner," the third user commented.

"This is family," expressed the fourth.

Mr Nanda often shares animal videos. A while ago, a video showed a group of men nearly following a tiger trying to cross a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild animal without thinking about the consequences.

The tiger was in close proximity and the encounter could have been fatal. However, regardless of the danger, the group of men kept edging closer to the tiger instead of running away.