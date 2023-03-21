Watch: Yashraj Mukhate Recreates 'Break Up Song' In 90s Setting, Internet Finds It Accurate

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate's creativity has produced a number of videos that have gone viral, earning him the admiration of viewers.

Known for composing quirky and funny remixes, Mr. Mukhate recently posted a creative yet rather hilarious video on his Instagram handle. He imagined how it would sound if "The Breakup Song" from Ranbir-Anushka starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was made in the 90s.

The video was captioned, "Every sad song in the 90s."

Watch the video here:

The clip features Mr Mukhate drinking liquor and singing the song.

The music producer introduces several typical rhythms and those found in songs from the 1990s at the beginning of the video. He continues by telling the audience that the songs' opening verses contain some common words.

Just like any other creative video of Mr. Mukhate's, this video has gone viral, bringing lakhs of views and likes. Also, his fans posted a number of interesting comments on the video.

"Caption: How people cried before Arijit Singh," wrote one user.

"I think you should make the entire song in 90s style; trust me, we will listen to it every day," commented another user.

The video was so gripping that a third user asked for a full version of the song: "Requesting on behalf of everyone the link for the full version, please."

Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight Internet sensation when he added a musical spin to a dialogue from the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and his mash-up went crazy viral on social media. Mr. Mukhate has come a long way since then, and now he is a big name on social media platforms.