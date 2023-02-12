Watch: Yashraj Mukhate Recreates 'Besharam Rang' As A 60s Song Featuring Shammi Kapoor

The video has already amassed 1.4 million views on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is smashing all box office records - one day at a time. In India, the film has managed to collect Rs 448.25 crores within 17 days of its release. Social media is filled with videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's song. Recently, Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate played a hilarious version of 'Beshram Rang' set in the 60s.

Known for composing quirky and funny remixes, Mr Mukhate posted a rather hilarious video on his Instagram handle. He imagined how it would sound if the song was made in the 60s. He wrote "sorry" in the caption and tagged Vishal and Shekhar.

The video starts with the music producer explaining how the song would sound if it was recorded in the 60s. Mr Mukhate revealed that he was inspired by actor Kettan Singh to do the composition. The clip features Shammi Kapoor with a slow and sad version of the song playing in the background.

Check out the song:

The video has already amassed 1.4 million views on Instagram and triggered an array of hilarious reactions. Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also reacted to the video. While Shekhar Ravjiani wrote, "Hahahahahahaha ... Superb!", Vishal Dadlani dropped laughing emojis.

A user commented, "Now take a 60s song and make full faadu like Besharam Rang song."

Another user wrote, "sounding like one of Mohammad Rafi's songs."

The third user commented, "Goes on to say music can totally change the vibe and the way we feel about a song."

Featured Video Of The Day Tripura Wants Double-Engine Of Development Again: PM Modi