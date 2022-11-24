Watch: Woman's Excited Reaction To Seeing Son Play For Canada In FIFA World Cup Melts Hearts

Belgium's Thomas Meunier (seen in red jersey) and Canada's defender Sam Adekugbe (white jersey)

It's always a dream for parents to see their children grow up and succeed in their lives. Nothing makes a parent happier than seeing their child excelling in their career and reaching new heights. Speaking of which, there is no greater joy or pride for any athlete or player, to represent their country on an international level. One such football player is 27-year-old Sam Adekugbe, who is currently in Qatar as a part of the Canadian team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. A video is going viral on social media that shows his mother's excited reaction as she watches her son play in the football World Cup.

The video has been captioned as, "Sam Adekugbe's mother, Dee, was so excited to see her son play for Canada in the World Cup." The text insert on the video reads, "This is everything," with a heart emoji.

Watch the clip here:

The clip shows the woman screaming and jumping for joy after seeing her son on TV. According to a tweet by Canada Soccer, Mr Adekugbe came on as a substitute against Belgium in their opening match. As soon as he came onto the field, his mother Dee couldn't control her excitement and pointed at the TV while doing a happy little dance.

"My son is in the World Cup. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah," she exclaimed while jumping in joy.

Though Canada lost Wednesday's match, the woman's happiness at seeing her son play the game on the grandest stage, was unmatched. Social media users absolutely loved the woman's reaction and congratulated her son for making his World Cup debut.

One user wrote, "Aww. That's the Dream Mama. The Joy of every Mother! One day, Just one day, Very soon!'' Another wrote, "Mama praise dancing. Love to see it.'' A third said, "Always make mom proud,'' while another commented, "That's the dream, man.''

Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match on Wednesday. Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada, spoiling the North American team's return to the tournament after 36 years.

