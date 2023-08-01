Watch: Woman Starts Working Out At Gym At Age Of 68, Sets New Fitness Goals

Internet users who watched the video were left inspired by her

Many viral videos of elderly people doing exceptional acts only go on to prove that age is just a number. There is no limit to trying new things in life no matter one's age. Proving the same, a 68-year-old woman has inspired the internet after a video of her working out in the gym went viral.

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, the woman is seen embarking on a fitness journey by training with her son Ajay Sangwan in a gym.

''Mom decided to make changes in her,'' the video is captioned. Her son is the one who handles her Instagram account named @weightliftermummy which now has more than 6,000 followers.

Watch the video here:

In the videos, the woman is seen lifting heavy weights, as instructed by her son. She is also seen doing other exercises like squats and planks, with full energy and enthusiasm.

Internet users who watched the video were left inspired by her and applauded her energy and determination. One user said, ''Wow aunty. Keep it up. You are an inspiration for other women.''

Another commented, ''Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress.''

A third appreciated her son and wrote, ''India needs more sons like you! Thankyou for sharing.''

A fourth added, ''Keep it up Aunty as you will be an inspiration for thousands of women around you who just at your age left the hope of doing something.''

A few months back, another elderly woman left the internet inspired as she was seen doing rope cycling like a pro. The clip showed the 67-year-old woman, clad in a yellow saree fearlessly doing the daredevil stunt. Donning a helmet and safety gear, she peddled the cycle on the thin rope with ease and completed the challenge.

