Watch: Woman Scares Metro Passengers In Noida By Dressing Up As 'Manjulika'

Pranking people for social media likes has become the new trend among content creators. A video has now surfaced on the internet which shows a woman dressed up as 'Manjulika', from the 2007 Bollywood movie 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. The woman, dressed in a yellow saree is seen entering a Noida metro with dishevelled hair, some jewellery and messed-up makeup on her face.

She is seen roaming around the metro compartment, while enacting the possessed character 'Manjulika', trying to scare people. Not only that, she is even seen approaching people who are comfortably seated, trying to gain their attention with her yelling and gestures. However, some were simply unbothered.

One of her victims was a youth sitting in the corner seat with his headphones on, oblivious to what was happening around him. Trying to scare him, she aggressively tapped on his shoulder, forcing him to vacate his seat. The clip ends with the woman taking the man's seat while continuing to scare people in typical 'Manjulika' style.

Not just her, but another man dressed as a character inspired by Netflix show 'Money Heist' was also spotted walking in the metro. After the video went viral, many people tagged the police officials to take note of the incident. Authorities are now trying to identify her to initiate action against her.

Meanwhile, the video has received mixed reactions from the audience, with some people calling it 'harmless fun', while others criticized the woman for disturbing other passengers, especially children.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was a psychological horror comedy that was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Recently, another video surfaced online showing a woman dressed up as 'Manjulika'pranking people at the Laxmi Niwas Palace in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.