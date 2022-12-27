Watch: Woman Recreates Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Underwater, Internet In Awe

Underwater performer and freediver Kristina Makushenko shared the video on Instagram

The 'Goo Goo Muck' dance from the popular US Netflix show 'Wednesday', has become one of the world's biggest viral sensations of 2022. Social media is flooded with several videos of people recreating the quirky dance shown in the trending Netflix series. Now, a woman has left social media users stumped by recreating the epic dance routine, that too underwater. Miami-based underwater performer and freediver Kristina Makushenko shared a video of her recreating the hit choreography, and since then it has gone viral.

In the video, the performer, dressed in a black dress and heels flawlessly matches the steps shown by the young actress Jenna Ortega. The footage seems to be computer-aided because underwater movements are very fast.

She captioned the video as, ''WEDNESDAY ADDAMS underwater version.This was long one..You asked me to re create @jennaortega dance scene in episode 4 of @wednesdaynetflix , The Addams family @netflix I DELIVER! IT TOOK ME 4 hours to film this. This dress was to floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it and my usual pool is closed till mid January to I had to adjust in other one. Life is too short! Why so serious? Have a laugh with me & comment what you think!''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has attracted over 5.7 lakh likes and several comments. People were amazed to see the underwater dance and appreciated her talent. One user wrote, '' I'm always amazed by what you put together underwater! Definitely getting a share.'' Another commented, '' The level of difficulty in this..U win.'' A third said, '' Amazing. The best tribute to the Wednesday dance yet.'' "How the hell do you stay down!!! This is impressive," wrote another Instagram user.

'Wednesday' is a horror comedy that was released in November 2022 on Netflix. The plot revolves around Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams who "investigates a murder spree while making new friends - and foes - at Nevermore Academy."

Other than Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday' also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

