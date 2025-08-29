Watch: Woman DJ Goes Airborne With Her Set, Internet Applauds Sky-High Act

In a groundbreaking feat of music and adventure, an Indian female disco jockey (DJ) has set a new record by performing a live set while paragliding at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Bir, Himachal Pradesh. The performance, hailed as the world's first of its kind, has captivated social media audiences.

The DJ, known by the handle tryps.music, shared a video of the daring act on her Instagram account with the caption, "Yeah I did that" The footage shows the artist, dressed in white, securely harnessed to her DJ equipment while mixing tracks amidst stunning mountain scenery. Her paragliding instructor is also seen in the video, enjoying the unique musical experience.

Watch the video here:

The live performance, which combined the thrill of high-altitude flight with the art of music, has garnered widespread attention and praise for its creativity and bravery. Social media users have flooded the comments section with messages of admiration, calling the performance both "thrilling" and "inspiring."

"Next video... a DJ playing in the International Space Station," commented a user.

"Wishing you many more new horizons," wrote another user.

"Not a good idea to risk your life for a 15-second video. "May God be with you," commented a third user.