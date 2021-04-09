Watch What Happens When Cute Dog Meets Darth Vader For First Time

A dog meets Darth Vader in this hilarious clip.

Many of us have been spooked by the menacing Star Wars villain Darth Vader. And now we have the cutest dog joining us in our collective fear for the iconic character. In a video shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, an adorable Golden Retriever is comfortably sitting on the couch watching a Star Wars film. It is all good until Darth Vader appears on the screen. The visibly scared pooch immediately climbs out of the couch and hides behind it, continuing to watch the movie from there.

Rex Chapman captioned the clip, "Good boy is seeing Darth Vader for the first time..."

Good boy is seeing Darth Vader for the first time... pic.twitter.com/KMDvY8mBBG — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) April 8, 2021

The video was an instant hit on Twitter. It has collected over 3.7 million views and has been retweeted over 34.3K times. It even reached Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the series.

Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him. https://t.co/oi7XtNy8lA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2021

Users replied with videos of their pets reacting to famous films. One of them wrote, "My good girl watching the Mufasa scene in the Lion King."

My good girl watching the mufasa scene in the lion king ???????? pic.twitter.com/hO5R3Hxyit — Liss (@hawaypet) April 8, 2021

"My dog, who just happens to be named Emperor Pupatine, has no problem with Darth Vader... but he does not like Yoda at all," said another.

My dog, who just happens to be named Emperor Pupatine , has no problem with Darth Vader... but he does not like Yoda at all. pic.twitter.com/Jp3O5NYLvz — Michelle Baldwin (@michellek107) April 9, 2021

"This is hilarious, Rex! Not to stomp on your tweet, but this one is also very funny," wrote another user, sharing a video of a cat watching the 1960 classic Psycho.

This is hilarious, Rex! Not to stomp on your tweet, but this one is also very funny: https://t.co/rCOv0zfQ8f — ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@Sundae_Gurl) April 8, 2021

Several others also seemed to find the dog's reaction very relatable.

Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him. https://t.co/oi7XtNy8lA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2021

I'm fascinated by dogs who watch TV. Mine could care less. I showed him some birds, cats, squirrels, other dogs on mine and he looked at me like "put me down, heffa". — Black Butterfly (@WessieHale) April 8, 2021

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.