Watch: West Bengal Man Turns Bed Into Car, Internet Shocked

No other place is a better repository of human creativity than the Internet. And when it comes to “desi jugaad,” or innovative creations, not many do it better than Indians. The latest is a West Bengal man's creation - a "bed car".
A video of Nawab Sheikh behind the wheel cruising on the roads of Murshidabad to the amusement of motorcycle riders is going viral on Instagram. The clip shows a bed transformed into a mobile vehicle, with four wheels and brakes. It is powered by a motor and regulated by a steering system.
Besides having a mattress, colourful bedsheet, and pillows, the bed has a peculiar addition: side mirrors attached to either side of the footboard.
At one point, Mr Sheikh gets up and strikes Shah Rukh Khan's famous arms-wide-open gesture, and then sits down and continues his drive smoothly.
Social media users flocked to the comments section and reacted to this unique creation.
One user wrote, “India is not for beginners.”
A second user quipped, “69 missed calls from rolls Royce,” followed by a laughing emoticon.
“This can only be seen in India,” a third remarked.
One X user, though, criticised and wrote, “Does he have necessary documents & approval from department concern to drive such vehicle on road? People often ignore basic rules & regulations, just for their own (selfish) goodwill.”
People often ignore basic rules & regulation, just for their own (selfish) goodwill.
“What if this sh*t car causes some accidents? Does the traffic law allow this? Or this is a concept car being tested?” another questioned.
Mr Sheikh spent over a year investing Rs 2 lakh to bring this ambitious social media project to life, The Times of India reported.
Despite gaining a lot of recognition for driving a bed car on the streets, police pulled over the bed-car and even disassembled it due to a traffic bottleneck on the Raninagar-Domkal state route.
Earlier, a Delhi man converted the interiors of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a cosy bed. In a viral video, he demonstrated the 5-door sedan's transformation and its potential as the perfect camping and vacation companion for rugged terrain.
