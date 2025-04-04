Watch: West Bengal Man Turns Bed Into Car, Internet Shocked

No other place is a better repository of human creativity than the Internet. And when it comes to “desi jugaad,” or innovative creations, not many do it better than Indians. The latest is a West Bengal man's creation - a "bed car".

A video of Nawab Sheikh behind the wheel cruising on the roads of Murshidabad to the amusement of motorcycle riders is going viral on Instagram. The clip shows a bed transformed into a mobile vehicle, with four wheels and brakes. It is powered by a motor and regulated by a steering system.

Besides having a mattress, colourful bedsheet, and pillows, the bed has a peculiar addition: side mirrors attached to either side of the footboard.

At one point, Mr Sheikh gets up and strikes Shah Rukh Khan's famous arms-wide-open gesture, and then sits down and continues his drive smoothly.

Watch the video here:



Social media users flocked to the comments section and reacted to this unique creation.

One user wrote, “India is not for beginners.”

A second user quipped, “69 missed calls from rolls Royce,” followed by a laughing emoticon.

“This can only be seen in India,” a third remarked.

One X user, though, criticised and wrote, “Does he have necessary documents & approval from department concern to drive such vehicle on road? People often ignore basic rules & regulations, just for their own (selfish) goodwill.”



Does he have necessary documents & approval from department concern to drive such vehicle on road?



People often ignore basic rules & regulation, just for their own (selfish) goodwill. — Syed Habeeb Ali (@SyedHabeeb642) April 4, 2025



“What if this sh*t car causes some accidents? Does the traffic law allow this? Or this is a concept car being tested?” another questioned.



What if this shit car causes some accidents? Does the traffic law allow this? Or this is a concept car being tested? — Dave Augustus (@davetweetlive) April 2, 2025

Mr Sheikh spent over a year investing Rs 2 lakh to bring this ambitious social media project to life, The Times of India reported.

Despite gaining a lot of recognition for driving a bed car on the streets, police pulled over the bed-car and even disassembled it due to a traffic bottleneck on the Raninagar-Domkal state route.

Earlier, a Delhi man converted the interiors of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a cosy bed. In a viral video, he demonstrated the 5-door sedan's transformation and its potential as the perfect camping and vacation companion for rugged terrain.