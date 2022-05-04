Watch: US Man Finds Black Bear Trapped Inside Mother-In-Law's Car

The bear did run away, but he left behind quite a bit of damage. (Representative Photo)

A wild video doing rounds on the internet shows the moment a black bear was caught breaking into a car and completely destroying it.

A US man got the surprise of his life after he noticed his mother-in-law's car lights switched on while she was in bed. When he went outside to check, he discovered the intruder wasn't any average prowler but a hungry black bear trapped in the cabin, looking for food.

Watch the video below:

Bear gets stuck in man's car in Connecticut ???? pic.twitter.com/cupwOccrCt — HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) May 1, 2022

Speaking to NBC News, Cody Gillotti said that he was laying down on the couch when he saw the lights turn on in his mother-in-law's car. At that moment he realised that there was something strange happening. He went down to the car and saw the lights switched on and also saw a bunch of frosts all over the windows.

"It looked like a teenaged kid that passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom caught him," Cody Gillotti said, describing the bear as looking "stunned."

Viral Video | "Mother Of The Year" Catches Son Just In Time, Saves Him From Drowning In Swimming Pool

The Connecticut man revealed that the animal first rampaged through his truck before it headed to his mother-in-law's vehicle. Mr Gillotti told the media outlet that the bear probably opened his truck but as there was no food, he moved things around and even took his daughter's car seat out of his truck before moving onto the mother-in-law's car.

Mr Gillotti described the incident as “very, very funny”. However, he added that it was hilarious until the bear started “freaking out” and rocking the car back and forth. The man then called the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, or DEEP, who then got the bear to flee by opening the car door with a rope and firing a round from a bean bag gun.

Viral Video | Alia Bhatt Runs With Luggage Trolley At Airport, Travellers Surprised

"It was really, really scared when we got close to it. It was almost like a deer in headlights, it was stunned," Mr Gillotti said. He also went on to say that the bear's eyes didn't really move, but rather stayed focused on him and the officer while they tried to get out of the truck.

In the end, the bear did run away, but he left behind quite a bit of damage. According to NBC News, Mr Gillotti admitted that after he assessed the damage in his own vehicle, he found that his daughter may have left a cookie and that might have been why it was in the truck. No one was injured during the incident and Mr Gillotti said that he has no doubt that the bear will come around again soon.