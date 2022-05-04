Viral Video: 'Mother Of The Year' Catches Son Just In Time, Saves Him From Drowning In Swimming Pool

Internet users have hailed the woman as a "super mom".

A woman is being lauded on the internet for catching her son mid-plunge and saving him from drowning in a swimming pool. A video shared on Twitter shows how a curious kid near the edge of the pool went straight for a plunge. Within seconds, the out-of-sight mother then rushes and makes an impressive one-handed grab in order to save him from drowning.

The footage shows the “mother of the year” holding on to her son's t-shirt as the kid climbs back up to the decking.

Watch the clip below:

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has clocked over 477,000 views and thousands of likes. While some internet users hailed the woman as a “super mom,” others shared similar instances when mom's reflexes saved the day.

One user wrote, “I'm not superstitious but all Mom's have superhuman abilities when the saftey of their child is at stake, it's incredible.” Another added, “If Spider-Man was real, he wouldn't have been able to save the child with such ingenuity.”

Viral Video | Jofra Archer Reacts To Old Video Of Mother Saving Her Child In Road Mishap

Meanwhile, in another such incident, a mother saved her son from being crushed by a truck. The video recently resurfaced on social media with England cricketer Jofra Archer reacting to it. In the video, three people can be seen travelling on a motorcycle when they were clipped by a car. While the rider remained seated, mother and son fell off the bike, rolling straight into the path of a truck. The mother then shows lightning reactions to pull her child back towards her and away from the wheels of the truck.