Watch: UK Man Extinguishes 55 Candles In A Minute By Jump Heel Clicks, Sets Record

The video has amassed over 2 million views

A man from the UK has set the Guinness World Record (GWR) for extinguishing 55 candles in one go. Tudur Phillips set the record by blowing out the candles with a jump heel click. According to the website, he performed the record-breaking act at the National Waterfront Museum, Swansea, UK, on 1 March 2020.

This record attempt was part of multiple adjudications taking place across Wales for the Welsh language TV channel S4C.

The video of the record-breaking act is now going viral on the internet. The Guinness World Records shared the video on their official Instagram account.

In the video, the man can be seen jumping over the candles and blowing them using his heels. The caption of the video reads, "Most candles extinguished by jump heel clicks in one min 55 by Tudur Phillips."

Check out the video:

The video has amassed over 2 million views on Twitter and hundreds of comments. A user wrote, "Nowadays, anyone can simply create some weird thing and say to Guinness World: come in, I've got something for you!"

Another user wrote, "Not to b rude but I feel like a lot of people could do this if they practised a bit."

The third user joked, "Years from now, when the doctor asks him how he blew out his knees, he's going to have a great answer."

The fourth user wrote, "how do you even figure out you're good at this?"

Featured Video Of The Day Abuse Of Domestic Help : A Horror Story 'Maid' In India