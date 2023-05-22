Watch: UK Dentist Takes His Grandmother On A Trip To Paris, Wins Hearts Online

"Paris trip 2023. Where should we go next?" Dr Ahmed captioned the clip.

A UK-based dentist, Dr Usama Ahmed is winning hearts on the internet after he decided to take his grandmother on a trip to Paris. In the now-viral video, Dr Ahmed shared that his grandmother raised him and he wanted her to live the best version of her life.

Posted on Instagram by Dr Ahmed, the elderly woman looking out of the window of a hotel room. Further in the video, she is seen exploring the streets of Paris and going on a shopping spree with her family. She is also seen posing for many photos.

See the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed three million views on Instagram. The internet loved the bonding between Dr Ahmed and his grandmother.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "THIS IS THE DEFINITION OF SUCCESS! no money - no career - no job in this world can get you this!

Mash Allah keep doing it for all of us who couldn't"

Another user wrote, "I just Love her."

The third user wrote, "You are lucky that you could atleast fulfill your dreams with grandmother. My grandfather died before I could become something to do something for him like this. Really appreciate humans like you."

"Sweetest thing I have watched today ! Say hi to granny," the fourth user commented.

"You are literally the true def of a gentleman. Young people prefer solo trips but you," the fifth wrote.