Watch: UAE Astronaut Shows How He Enjoys Honey Sandwich In Space, Internet Fascinated

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station, took to X to share a fascinating video of how he eats honey and bread for a quick snack.

In the video, Mr. Neyadi demonstrates how honey forms in space, leaving space enthusiasts mesmerised. He first takes a bottle of Emirati honey and squeezes out a huge dollop of it on a piece of bread. The honey attaches itself to the slice of bread and forms a ball. He then leaves his snack floating in zero gravity and proceeds to jiggle the honey on the bread. He then folds the bread and relishes his honey sandwich.

He also elaborates the benefits of eating honey in the video, saying it is good for the health of astronauts.

He captioned the post as, ''Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts.''

Watch the video here:

Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? 🍯

I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts. pic.twitter.com/RrjQYlNvLD — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 20, 2023

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, ''It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity.'' Another commented, ''What I'm seeing is that in space I can just leave my stuff anywhere and it's cool.''

A third joked, ''eating in space would take me forever…I would just be playing with my food.''

A fourth said, ''The movement of things in space is influenced by gravity and the tendril-like behavior makes it look like it's alive. So amazing.'' ''Woah! That's fascinating,'' added a fifth.

Earlier, another clip of him surfaced wherein he had an adorable exchange with his son via video conference. His son Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi asked him what he liked best about Earth. ''You are the thing that I love most about Earth,'' Mr. Al Neyadi said while referring to his son.

The Emirati astronaut also shares beautiful pictures of Earth from space, which often go viral.

Notably, the 42-year-old astronaut and his four colleagues are set to begin their journey back to Earth on September 1, after completing a six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station. In April this year, Mr Neyadi became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk.