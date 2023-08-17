UAE Astronaut's Son Asks Him His Favourite Thing About Earth, He Says...

The astronaut is set to begin his journey back to Earth on September 1

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station, had an adorable exchange with his son via video conference. A clip of their conversation that has surfaced on social media shows his son Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi politely introducing himself first and greeting his father before asking him a sweet question.

He asked him what he liked best about Earth. ''You are the thing that I love most about Earth,'' Mr. Al Neyadi said while referring to his son.

He then continued, ''But if you mean what is the best thing I like about space. Abdulla, as you know, we are here in the microgravity environment. We can do several things here that you will like. We can do everything, like flying from one place to another.''

A video of the touching moment was shared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre on its X handle. ''The son of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi asked him a question about what he likes the most on Earth, during the event "A Call from Space" - Umm Al Quwain edition,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The son of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi asked him a question about what he likes the most on Earth, during the event "A Call from Space" - Umm Al Quwain edition.#TheLongestArabSpaceMissionpic.twitter.com/TIkDJR4ted — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) August 10, 2023

According to the National News, Dr. Al Neyadi's father and two of his six children attended the last of the astronaut's 'A Call from Space' events in Umm Al Quwain, in which he spoke live from the Space Station to heads of state and space enthusiasts.

Reacting to the wholesome video, one user wrote, ''The kid must be proud of his dad.''

Another commented, ''Such an adorable conversation between them.''

A third said, ''Beautiful. Congratulations to our Emirati friends on this achievement.'' A fourth added, ''This is the kind of wholesome content I live for.''

Notably, the 42-year-old astronaut and his four colleagues are set to begin their journey back to Earth on September 1, after completing a six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station. In April this year, Mr Neyadi became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk.