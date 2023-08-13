UAE Astronaut Shares Stunning View Of Himalayas From Space. See Pics

The breathtaking view has delighted everyone on the internet.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shared a stunning view of the Himalayas from space. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Mr Al Neyadi posted pictures showing the snow-clad Himalayas, which, according to the astronaut, are "iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature."

Mr Al Neyadi took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the images. In the two pictures, one can notice the mountains with clouds over them. The breathtaking view has delighted everyone on the internet. He captioned the post as, "The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature."

Since being shared on the platform yesterday, the post has amassed over 44,000 views and over six hundred likes.

"Nature's grand masterpiece on full display," said a user.

"Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life," said another user.

"That is what I see in you sultan the highest level of intelligence like the height of the Everest summit," remarked a person

A fourth user said, "These are truly grand photographs!"

In May, Mr Al Neyadi shared a stunning night-time view of Dubai from space. He shared pictures of Dubai's signature Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali and residential areas in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Village Circle. "Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here," the astronaut wrote in the caption of the post.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, also shared the mesmerising photo on his Twitter account. He described the picture as "an awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi". He also wrote that the image "paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond".



