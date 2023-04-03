Watch: Tiger Chases Away Indian Gaur, Internet Calls It 'Rare Sighting'

The video has collectively accumulated more than one lakh views.

The laws of nature are almost always based on the theory of survival of the fittest. And there is nobody better than animals who illustrate the same. On Sunday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Surender Mehra shared a video of a wild chase between a tiger and an Indian gaur. In the clip, the tiger can be seen running behind the Indian gaur and scaring it away.

"Just a trial run-chase. ? A tiger trying to chase down an Indian Gaur. DYK that there is NO Bison found in India," Mr Mehra wrote in the caption of the post.

The tiger did not pounce on its prey but its only motive was to chase the gaur away. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu also shared the same video on Twitter with the caption, "Survival in the wild is challenging for both the Prey and the Predator video".

The clip was initially shared by Wild Orissa on the micro-blogging site. The location where it was shot is not known.

Meanwhile, the video has collectively accumulated more than one lakh views. In the comment section, internet users speculated the reason behind the chase. While some called it a territorial issue, others called it a survival combat.

"Rare sighting. Tigers normally do not charge at such a might Indian Gaur. They both avoid each other out of respect for each other's power or perhaps fear!" wrote one user. "Some times they are just territorial issues.. Apart from survival," said another.

A third user commented, "A visual that explains the meaning of 'Running for life' or escaped death by a whisker" A fouth added, "What power!! Two mighty beasts at their best." "Brilliant video, very rare to see a Tiger-Gaur interaction videos," expressed fifth.