Auto Driver Keeps Free Water Bottles, Biscuits For Passengers, His Kind Gesture Wins Internet

A small act of kindness can make a big difference in people's lives. And now proving this, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai is being praised online for providing a unique service to his passengers.

Taking to Twitter, user Nandini Iyer showcased the man's kindness. Her post included a picture of the auto rickshaw, inside which the driver kept a few water bottles and a few packets of biscuits for the passengers, that too absolutely free.

"Gesture matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It's immensely satisfying to see. #SpreadKindness," Ms Iyer wrote in the caption of her post.

Gesture Matters ☺️

Mumbai autowala giving free water . It's immensely satisfying to see. #SpreadKindness ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/M2nVrLPJQg — NANDINI IYER (@123_nandini) April 3, 2023

Ms Iyer shared the image today morning and since then it has accumulated more than 55,000 views and over 1,100 likes.

In the comment sections, internet users praised the man's gesture and commented on how such small things can bring a smile to the passenger's face. Some users even thanked the driver for being a kind person.

"Many rickshaw guys in Mumbai have something unique going for them. It is good to see their innovation. Some kaali peeli guys, too," wrote one user. "Yes definately, need more people like him," said another.

A third user commented, "Mumbai always has something special to show. As a born Mumbaikar, seeing this gives immense joy." A fourth added, "Great HUMAN service in the hot Mumbai weather," while a fifth expressed, "Feels nice to see these real humans in different places of our country. He is, indeed spreading kindness. I have become a fan of this autowala now".

"Salute this guy for providing timely service to customers during this summer season," said another.

