5-Year-Old Orders Rs 2.47 Lakh Worth Of Boots And Toys On Her Mom's Amazon In US

The order included 10 motorcycles and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots. (Representational Image: Freepik)

A five-year-old girl named Lila Varisco from Massachusetts, US, was playing on her mother's phone while they were driving home. Moments later, she placed an order on Amazon worth over $3,000 on her mom's Amazon account. The order included 10 motorcycles and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots.

The mother, Jessica Nunes told NBC 10 News, "I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven."

"The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."

The mother explained that the young girl clicked on "Buy Now" on the Amazon app to select her toys and boots.

According to WJAR, Ms Nunes says she was able to cancel the boots order and half of the motorcycle orders, but she didn't catch the order fast enough to stop five motorcycles and one children's Jeep that had already shipped.

How did Lila do it? "You just press a few buttons and then the brown button," Lila told CNN affiliate WJAR.

"(The kid's motorcycles) were actually nonreturnable, originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at 2 o'clock in the morning and I was like: 'Please, is there anything we can do?!'" Ms Nunes told the outlet.

MS Nunes told WJAR that she plans to use this experience as a learning moment for her daughter rather than punish her.

"I did tell her that maybe if she you know, acts right, she behaves and she does chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range," Ms Nunes said.