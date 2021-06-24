Watch: A Tower Crumbles To The Ground In Dramatic Demolition Video

A silo crumbles to the ground in dramatic demolition video.

You must have noticed tower-like structures on the farmland no matter which part of the world you are from. They are called silos and are used to store agricultural material in bulk. They can be used to store grain, coal, food products as well as sawdust. A typical silo may have a life of up to 50 years after which it's safe to demolish it and build one anew. ViralHog has shared a video on YouTube, from earlier this month, in which a silo is being demolished in a controlled manner and the Internet is hooked.

The structure, built on farmland in Fombell, Pennsylvania, USA, was demolished after it was found to be in a bad shape. The owners of the silo discovered that the structure would fall on its own owing to its condition if they didn't do anything. "The silo on the farm was in bad shape and was going to fall down. So we decided to knock it down before it fell down," said Dalton DeBlaso.

The video starts with what sounds like a hammer hitting the structure. A few hits and the silo starts shaking before crumbling down diagonally. As the structure crumbled to the ground, a pall of dust emerged from it while the people in the vicinity laughed. In the background, we could see another couple of silos, standing tall, perhaps in better condition than the one brought down.

Erin, a viewer, wrote that he didn't expect the silo would fall like that. Another viewer responded: "Yes, 'crumbling down' indeed. It's my fault for not taking it literally but lol."

Another user who watched the video, said, "That was satisfying."

"What a way to fall!" said Ian ChanS, who viewed the video. Another viewer reacted, saying, "Next week on 'Other Things You Can Do With A Can Opener'".

Commenting on the way the structure imploded, a user who goes by the name Jay said the silo "lived with a purpose, died with class."

