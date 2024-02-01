Watch: This Tiny 2 BHK Mumbai Flat Built Only In 323 Sq Ft Stuns Internet, Price Is...

Internet users were shocked to see the video, and many made fun of the house's compact size

Needless to say, housing in Mumbai is extremely costly, and finding a decent place to rent or buy can be a real headache. Mumbai, also known as India's financial capital, tops among the most expensive cities in the country, where commercial and residential real estate markets contribute to the higher cost of living. Recently, a home tour video showing a 2BHK flat built within a mere 323 sq ft area in Mumbai's Kandivali area left the internet stunned.

In the video, a real estate influencer gives a tour of the 323 sq feet. flat available at Rs 75 lakh in the city. She says, "If you are looking for a 2BHK but your budget is worth buying a 1BHK, then you can purchase this project which happens to be on a 23-storey building. It is a compact 2BHK, however, it is made very well.''

Further in the video, she showcases the two tiny bedrooms with micro bathrooms, a living room, and a kitchen, that have been squeezed in the limited space. The master bedroom has room enough only for a sofa, while there is no space in the washroom to take a bath. The property is located in a 23-storeyed tower.

"Only possible in Mumbai," said an X user while sharing the video.

Only possible in Mumbai RE



2BHK in 323 sq. ft.@VishalBhargava5pic.twitter.com/7WmtlgcSLy — DineshK (@systemstrader1) January 31, 2024

Internet users were shocked to see the video, and many made fun of the apartment's compact size, saying how their balconies and drawing rooms are bigger than the entire apartment. Many also expressed serious concerns about Mumbai's real estate market while some mentioned that the housing situation in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong is way worse.

One user wrote, ''Waste of money You will get 1000 SFT 2Bhk In Hyderabad in prime locations.'' Another joked, ''So Spacious.''

A third wrote, ''One can't help but feel bad for people living in Mumbai.'' A fourth said, ''20 feet x 16 feet = 320 square ft. That is a balcony for flats in Pune.'' A fourth added, ''2BHK flat in a 323 sq ft area. 323 sq ft is less than even one-half of a badminton court. This is for 75 lakh. Don't miss the washrooms and try to find the bathing space in them.''

A fifth added, ''I had to replay the washroom part to understand where exactly I take a bath.'' Yet another added, ''Their definition of a master bedroom is slightly (very) different…. ~300sqft is usually the actual size of a ‘master bedroom' in reality. Mumbai RE is a joke.''

Mumbai is a major economic center in India and attracts a large number of people for work and business, leading to a high demand for housing.