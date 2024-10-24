Mumbai Brothers Strip, Assault 3 Real Estate Agents Over Property Photos

Police said that the accused not only assaulted the victims but also stripped them. (Representational)

Three brothers, who own a property in Mumbai's Andheri area, allegedly assaulted and stripped three real estate agents when they went to gather information about the site and clicked its photos, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sattar Turak (54), Ajit (50) and Farooque (53), have been arrested, said an official from the DN Nagar police station.

According to the official, the victims, who work as real estate agents, visited the site in Andheri (West) a few days ago to gather information about the property owned by the brothers.

The brothers got suspicious when they saw the trio clicking photos of their property. They took the victims to a nearby shop and attacked them with sticks, he said.

The accused not only assaulted the victims but also stripped them, recorded the entire episode and shared its video on social media platforms, according to the official.

In the video, one of the accused is seen threatening to give electric shocks to the private parts of the victims, he stated.

The victims, who specialize in identifying properties for redevelopment, claimed they were visiting the site when the accused mistook them for informers of civic authorities.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including intentionally causing harm with a dangerous weapon, wrongful restraint, criminal force, insult and criminal intimidation, among others, the official added.

