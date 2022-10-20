Watch: This Rocking Horse Made Entirely Of Chocolate Is Every Child's Dream

The video has garnered 8.1 million views

Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon often shares videos of his amazing life-like chocolate sculptures on Instagram. His timeline is filled with many videos and images of incredible chocolate creations. In a recent post, the chef shared a video of his latest creation, a rocking horse made of chocolate. The video is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Chef Amaury Guichon was seen creating the chocolate masterpiece from the largest to the smallest components and then assembling them together.

Along with the video, Mr Guichon wrote, "Chocolate Rocking Horse! Fully functional for snack and ride! Every kid's dream."

The video was posted two days ago, and so far it has garnered 8.1 million views with several likes and comments.

A user wrote, "Okay hear me out: now you've got to make a GIANT carousel with like 8 of these horses." Another commented, "I cannot wrap my head around the amount and type of talent this man possesses."

The third user wrote, "How do you still manage to go beyond and surprise us, even more, every time??? So cool!"

Earlier, Mr Guichon created a phoenix made of chocolate. Along with the video, he wrote, "Chocolate Phoenix! 2000 chocolate feathers later, the phoenix was finally reborn."

In another post, he created a race car which was meticulously created. Right from the base of the car to the detailed exterior, everything was absolutely perfect.

The entire process of making the race car was documented by the pastry chef in a video on Instagram.