Watch: This Owl Has Its Marilyn Monroe Moment And Internet Is Delighted

The video has amassed more than 3 million views on Twitter

Marilyn Monroe's white dress blowing in the air when she flirtatiously posed over a subway grate was one of the most iconic photographs. Clicked by her photographer friend Sam Shaw on September 15, 1954, the picture made cinematic history. Many actors and models have tried to replicate the pose. Now, an amusing video of an owl has surfaced on the internet which is reminding people of that iconic scene.

Posted by a Twitter page Buitengebieden, the video shows an owl standing on top of an electronic gadget. The owl also makes sounds as the woman calls out its name. The caption of the video reads, "Marylin Monowl."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 3 million views on Twitter- and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has received several comments. The internet loved the video, a user wrote, "Birds are so cool. I had a couple of Cockatiels. They were so smart and caring too. One time, I was feeling down and slept in, despite my friend Seedy, whistling at me. When I woke up, she was sitting about 1 inch from my eyeball, looking right at me. So sweet of her."

Another user commented, "If the real Marilyn could turn her head like that we'd have another iconic Hollywood horror story on our hands."

"Very funny. Especially when her head does a 180 degree. Also looks like she's wearing pettipants (remember those?)," the third user wrote.

"I love the raspy voice! And those eyes! Owl doesn't know what is amusing," the fourth expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day 'The Kashmir Files' Actor Anupam Kher Calls Film Fest Jury Head "Vulgar"