Watch: This Maharashtra Man Built A 4-Wheeler That Impressed Anand Mahindra

Dattatraya Lohar built a four-wheeler using an investment of Rs 60,000.

It "clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations", but industrialist Anand Mahindra is still impressed with a four-wheeler that a man from Maharashtra managed to build using scrap metal. Despite having little education, Dattatraya Lohar built the vehicle to fulfill his son's wishes, according to the YouTube channel Historicano, which published a video-report on the unique creation. The four-wheeler was made with an investment of just Rs 60,000 and incorporates the kick-start mechanism that is typically seen in two-wheelers.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a 45-second clip which shows Dattatraya Lohar demonstrating how the vehicle works.

"This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people," wrote Mr Mahindra. "And their passion for mobility-not to mention the familiar front grille," he added.

Praise has poured in for Dattatraya Lohar and his creation, with Mr Mahindra's tweet racking up over 11,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Truly loved this #Engineering ! This man must be rewarded for this https://t.co/62orYoILjS — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) December 21, 2021

For a second I thought that this is some prototype of mini Thar that Mahindra is going to launch. ????

Pun intended ???? https://t.co/wF8rqsXMCb — Saurabh Kumar IRS (@SaurabhKumar1) December 21, 2021

Ingenuity at its best !! Even the driving position is as per his convenience and not regulations ???? — bharatt (@bharattchandda) December 21, 2021

True, ingenuity is born mostly from necessity and /or curiosity. Great idea and work by this person. Kudos. I always admire your appreciation for such people and always surprised by the information collection by you from nook and corner. — Skylark (@Skylarksea) December 21, 2021

According to Historicano, Mr Lohar belongs to a family of blacksmiths from Maharashtra's Devrashtre village. His four-wheeler is a left-hand drive that was made using old and abandoned car parts.

Anand Mahindra is known to be a fan of all things innovative - and this is not the first time he has shared examples of creativity that caught his eye. Earlier, he had shared a video of a tipper truck that intrigued him despite being hugely unsafe. "Violates all safety and loading regulations. Hugely unsafe for those holding the truck up. Yet I marvel at how our people persevere and manage without resources," he wrote while sharing the video.