Watch: This Is How Shikhar Dhawan Celebrated India's Win Against Pakistan In T20 World Cup

A video of opening batter Shikar Dhawan celebrating India's victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match is gaining traction on social media. Taking to Instagram, Dhawan, who last played a T20 International in July 2021, shared a video in which he was seen performing the viral 'Smokey Light' trend in black kurta pyjama and sunglasses with his friend Sagar Gaind.

"When #India beats Pakistan in #T20 World Cup #TeamIndia," Mr Dhawan wrote in the caption of the post, which accumulated more than four million views and over 633,000 likes within just a day.

The short clip showed Shikar Dhawan and Sagar Gaind showing off their cool moves and joining billions of other fans in celebrating India's thrilling win on Sunday.

Internet users flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user, "I was waiting for this after a win". Another said simply wrote, "Wow".

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, India was in deep trouble after losing 4 wickets in just 6.1 overs, however, a century partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya kept the team's hopes alive. Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 82 runs and stayed unbeaten till the end. The victory of Team India was sealed on the final ball of the game with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting the winning runs.

After the win, speaking at a press conference, India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed his bowlers, saying the starting of the match against Pakistan felt like a "Test match".

"I felt really good. That felt really good. We spoke of certain things in our team meetings and stuff like that. We spoke of how we want to utilise our bigger boundary and try and challenge the batsmen a little bit. You've got to sometimes understand what the pitch is doing, as well. That back of a length, slightly back of a length, slightly full, was not easy to hit, and what happened in today's game will tell you that," Rohit Sharma added.