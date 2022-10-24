Watch: Moment Melbourne Cricket Ground Echoed With Indian National Anthem During India vs Pak T20 World Cup Clash

Team India marked a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, Team India marked a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. Virat Kohli scripted history as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off just 53 balls to help his side win the nail-biting game.

But even before the blockbuster clash began, a stunning video showing thousands of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) singing the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' in unison took the internet by storm.

Sharing the spine-chilling video on Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, "The country and anthem we all rise up for. #JaiHind #TeamIndia #IndVSPak2022".

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Indian fans were seen singing the national anthem verse while waving the Indian flag high. The voices of around 90,000 Indians just filled the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This electrifying atmosphere not only left Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma teary-eyed but also gave goosebumps to everyone online.

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, India was in deep trouble after losing 4 wickets in just 6.1 overs, however, a century partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya kept the team's hopes alive. Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 82 runs and stayed unbeaten till the end. The victory of Team India was sealed on the final ball of the game with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting the winning runs.

After the win, speaking at a press conference, India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed his bowlers, saying the starting of the match against Pakistan felt like a "Test match".

"I felt really good. That felt really good. We spoke of certain things in our team meetings and stuff like that. We spoke of how we want to utilise our bigger boundary and try and challenge the batsmen a little bit. You've got to sometimes understand what the pitch is doing, as well. That back of a length, slightly back of a length, slightly full, was not easy to hit, and what happened in today's game will tell you that," Rohit Sharma added.