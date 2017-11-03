Watch This Bride's Fabulous Sangeet Performance With Her Besties Over a million views for this amazing performance

When a bride-to-be and her bridesmaids get together to dance, you can be sure that their performance will be amazing. And that's exactly what this one was. Bride-to-be Shaista's sangeet dance performance before her big day was not just high on the energy quotient but also on glam. Looking absolutely gorgeous in a blue-green lehenga, the bride performed to three hit Bollywood numbers - Jiya Jale, Cham Cham, and Nagada Sang Dhol. Their beautiful performance is worthy of a standing ovation - but don't just take our word for it. See for yourself.Watch Shaista and her four friends light up the dancefloor with their moves:Since being shared on YouTube on October 3, the dance video has collected over 40,000 views. On being reposted to another YouTube account, the same video has collected over 1.2 million views. "Amazing" writes one commenter. "Seriously fantastic," says another.Let us know what you think of the performance using the comments section below.