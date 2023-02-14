Watch: This Acrobatic Team's Gravity-Defying 'Barani Flip' Breaks World Record

The caption of the video reads, "Wait for the epic dunk..."

Guinness World Records took to Twitter to share a video of members of Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre, an acrobatic group based out of Hungary acing a 'barani flip'. It requires one to jump and then do a 180-degree flip before landing on their feet.

The group broke the Guinness World Record for the 'longest barani flip bounce-pass relay for a forward flip slam dunk' back in 2020. The group managed to do 35 back-to-back barani flips while passing each other a basketball in a coordinated manner.

The video shows the group acing the gravity-defying movements.

According to the Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre's website, the group was started in 2004. The group performs acrobatic slam dunking and basketball freestyle juggling. It was founded in Hungary and it counts 20 adult performers. During more than 3000 live shows on five continents, team members have become holders of 15 basketball- and trampoline-related Guinness World Records. Face Team members have reached everything possible in the entertainment industry, and worked with the greatest of Clients, such as FIBA, NBA, Cirque du Soleil, Britain's Got Talent and many more.

The group has 14 Guinness world records including the farthest forward flip trampette slam dunk, most basketball slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute, the highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball, and most passes of a spinning basketball in one minute (pair).