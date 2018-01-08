Watch: Thieves Set Off Fireworks In Mall To Steal Watch Worth Rs 7 Lakhs

"Surveillance footage of suspect (seen running towards camera in video) who stole a Rolex watch valued at $11,400.00. The suspect ran from the Zales Jewelry store while wearing the watch after an unknown second suspect set off fireworks outside the store in the mall area," wrote Sunrise Police on Twitter.
Watch the video below:
Commentslocal reports, shoppers at the mall ran after hearing the fireworks, thinking shots had been fired. However, nobody was reported injured and the mall reopened after an hour.
The incident is under investigation.
Click for more trending news