Watch The Heartwarming Moment Wheelchair-Bound Groom Dances With Bride

A video going viral shows a wheelchair-bound groom dancing with his bride.

A video that has gone massively viral online shows the touching moment a wheelchair-bound groom is helped up by his family to dance with his bride. The clip was first shared on TikTok by Ana Bel Garcia Ortiz, and has since gone viral, collecting millions of views on social media. The incident took place in Brazil.

In the video, as strains of Sam Smith's melodious 'Make It To Me' are heard in the background, the wheelchair-bound groom is helped up by his brother and father. It allows him to share his first dance together with his bride amidst loud cheers from the guests.

According to Extra.ie, the groom, Hugo Rohling, lost the ability to walk in a motorcycle accident in 2014. However, with a little help from his family, he is able to stand up to dance with his wife, Cinthia Zanuni, on their wedding day.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being shared online, the video has gathered over 64 million views on Facebook alone. It has also been shared on Twitter by James Corden and others, collecting over 4 million views.

"There is so much to appreciate and love about this video," writes one person in the comments section. "Crying. This is absolutely beautiful!" says another.