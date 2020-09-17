Watch The Drivers Who Set World Records With Their Parallel Parking Skills

Alastair Moffatt nails a tricky reverse parallel park.

Recently, a video of a Kerala man nailing a tricky parallel parking maneuver went viral on social media and left thousands of people impressed. If you were left amazed by PJ Biju's exceptional talent at parallel parking - which is something that can stump even experienced drivers - you are sure to enjoy this video which showcases some world record-setting stunts of parallel parking.

On Monday, Guinness World Records took to Facebook to share a video of some drivers who are "the greatest at parallel parking." Their parking skills are so good, in fact, that they have earned them world records and accolades.

The first clip in the three-minute video shows Alastair Moffatt successfully nailing a very tricky reverse parallel park. Mr Moffatt, who belongs to the UK, reversed his car into a small parking space, leaving a combined distance of just 34 cm between his car and the vehicles in front and behind. For his next stunt, he teamed up with John and Trevor Moffatt to earn a world record for the tightest triple car parallel park. The record for the tightest simultaneous triple car parallel park, meanwhile, was set by Jia Han, Li Long and Xia Hongjun.

"These dynamic drivers are the greatest of all time at parallel parking," wrote Guinness World Records while sharing the video titled "Tightest Parallel Parks".

Watch the video here.

The video has collected over 17,000 'likes' and more than a thousand impressed comments since being posted on Facebook.

"Super skill," wrote one person, while another said, "Brilliant."

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.