Watch: Sydney Sweeney Given 'Digital Snan' At Sangam, Video Viral

The 'digital snan' trend that gained prominence during the Mahakumbh earlier this year has resurfaced, albeit with a little twist. The man, Deepak Goyal, who identifies himself as a 'Digital Snan Guru', can be seen performing a 'digital snan' (digital bath) for noted Hollywood actress, Sydney Sweney, leading to a flurry of reactions from social media users who were amused at the unexpected crossover.

"This is Sydney Sweeney. She needs no introduction. I am going to perform a 'digital snan' or virtual dip in the holy water of Sangam in Prayagraj here on the 3rd of August, 2025," he can be heard saying in the video.

Afterwards, he dips the photo twice in the holy waters of the Sangam in Prayagraj, calling it 'digital snan'. As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users having a laugh over the 'digital snan' trend.

"We got Sydney Sweeney digital snan before GTA6," said one user while another added: "Would be insane if she sees this."

A third commented: "Scrolled so far reached Sydney Sweeney prayagraj snan."

Watch the viral post here:

American Eagle-Sydney Sweeney

Ms Sweeney has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after spearheading American Eagle's latest marketing campaign. In a now-viral video, Ms Sweeney is seen buttoning up her jeans while breathing heavily. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour," she says, before the camera pans up to her piercing blue eyes. "My jeans are blue."

The ads played on the pun between "genes" and "jeans", leading to controversy as some compared the campaign to Nazi Germany and Hitler's obsession with promoting a singular "master race," traits commonly associated with blonde hair, blue eyes and white skin.

While Ms Sweeney has kept mum on the controversy, US President Donald Trump has come out in support of the actress. He called the advertisement "fantastic" after learning that she was a registered Republican.

"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad! Is that right?" said Mr Trump.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. I wouldn't have known; I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," he added.