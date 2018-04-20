Watch: Suspect Fleeing Cops Ends Up In Swamp, Stuck In Neck-Deep Mud He found himself in a sticky situation

Andrew Smith found himself stuck neck-deep in a swamp.



On Wednesday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the suspect stuck neck-deep in a swamp. According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Paul Andrew Smith, got out of his vehicle and ran on foot when police officers tried to stop his speeding truck on Tuesday. He was wanted for a case in Hernando County, reports



After a short chase, however, the two deputies and the police dog chasing him found him stuck neck-deep in a swamp.



A video recorded by the K-9 handler's body camera shows the dog, Knox, finding Mr Smith in the swamp, where he was submerged up to his neck in thick mud.



However, what surprised the viewers was Mr Smith's insistence that the police do not handcuff him "too tight."



"I don't care," he is heard saying in the video when police officers warn him that he would get tased for his non-cooperation. "Tase me."



Watch the video below:



(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)





The video has been viewed over 38,000 times on Facebook and collected hundreds of comments.



"I love how they don't want the handcuffs tight, telling the police what to do after causing all that trouble," writes one commenter. "Wow! Worlds Dumbest Criminal," says another.



The sheriff's office says Smith is now facing charges of fleeing to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.



