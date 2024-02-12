Watch: Stylist Uses Ujala To Dye Client's Hair, Blinkit And Swiggy React

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Ujala- just experimenting."

A video is going viral on the internet that shows a hairstylist using Ujala to dye a customer's hair. The video has sparked reactions from delivery apps Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. The video was posted on Instagram by the stylist, Rahul Kalshetty. Mr Kalshetty clarified that he proceeded with the experiment following public demand.

Mr Kalshetty applied Ujala, it is a liquid fabric enhancer that promises to make white clothes whiter on a client's bleached hair. Surprisingly, the process worked well for Mr Kalshetty's client's hair, the hair turned out to be in a perfect shade of white and blue.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Ujala- just experimenting."

See the video here:

The video was posted 7 days ago on Instagram and so far it has amassed over 4 million views and an array of reactions from internet users.

Commenting on the video, Blinkit wrote, "So this is why we are getting so many Ujala orders."

Swiggy Instamart also reacted to the video, "Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi hairan hoon mai."

Other users on Instagram dropped colourful comments.

A user joked that the stylist should also try using Harpic next time. "Also apply red Harpic with a glossy touch of Black Hit."

"Roohafza try kro na bhaai (Please try Roohafza)," another user suggested.

"Perhaps deposit a mouthful of Zubaan Kesari," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, before experimenting on a client, Mr Kalshetty used it on his hair first and also posted a video.