Watch: Stuntmen Choreograph Hilarious Fight Sequence While Social Distancing

A socially distanced fight? This mash-up video is viral.

Social distancing did not get into the way of this epic fight. A French school for stunt performers has put together a video of a fight between several people - full of kicks, punches and head butts - that took place with everyone adhering to social distancing norms.

The viral mash-up shows different stuntmen seemingly getting punched and kicked, with all of them actually performing the stunts separately in their own homes. After they pretend to fly backwards from the impact of the hit and pay it forward to someone else who is off-camera, the camera moves forward seamlessly to the next performer. The hilarious fight sequence shows the stuntmen utilising an array of objects - including a banana, a frying pan, shoes, pillows and a toilet roll - to smack their opponents.

Since being shared on YouTube by the French school Campus Univers Cascades, the #CUCchallenge, as it has been billed, has collected over 4 lakh views. Take a look at it below:

"These are great!! The hand sanitizer moment was hilarious!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Amazing and it made me laugh," said another.

The video also made its way to Twitter, where it has become a hit with viewers. Since being posted on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed more than 13 million times. The fight mash-up has also collected nearly 4 lakh 'likes' and thousands of amused reactions.

Is it just me, or did anyone else want to see how this scene ended? pic.twitter.com/iSj5ZuGlpr — The Isolation Lordalorian (@LoR1975) April 22, 2020

Brilliant. — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) April 23, 2020

What do you think of this socially distanced fight? Let us know using the comments section.