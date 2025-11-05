Watch: Stunning Video Captures Meteor Striking Moon's Surface

Two bright meteors were caught striking the Moon in a rare video shared by Japanese astronomer Daichi Fujii, who is the curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum. Fujii successfully recorded the flashes of light produced by space rocks when they slammed into the lunar surface at a very high speed.

The first impact occurred on October 30 as a space rock hit the Moon's surface, producing an amazing explosion of light. He said it appeared east of the Gassendi Crater. Meanwhile, the second impact occurred on November 1, similar to the first. It was also visible from Earth for just a split second.

The video was recorded by Fujii using cameras focused on the Moon's nightside. A report by Space.com mentioned that the flash appeared west of Oceanus Procellarum, which is one of the Moon's largest lunar maria.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | New Hire Got Fired On First Day For Stealing All Coffee, Internet Calls It "Weirdly Fascinating"

"A lunar impact flash appeared last night as well! This is the flash at 20:49:19.4 on November 1, 2025 (270fps, 0.03x speed playback)," Fujii wrote in a post on X. "Since the moon has no atmosphere, meteors cannot be seen, and it lights up at the moment a crater is formed."

He suggested that it may have originated from the Southern or Northern Taurid meteor showers, but it's not confirmed.

"The luminous surface ratio was as high as 78%, but a thick moon also has the advantage of allowing more observation time," Fujii noted.

Also Read | Chinese Mother Kissing Son's Gravestone In Emotional Tribute Moves Millions: "Mama Is Here"

While speaking to Space.com, Fujii said that it's possible that the flash was brighter than the recorded data suggests because the pixels were saturated.

"I started observing lunar impact flashes around 2011 and have been continuously observing since 2020," Fujii said as quoted in the report.

"With my 20cm telescope, I typically detect about one impact flash every few dozen hours of observation. Because the thin crescent moon is visible only briefly and often low in the sky where thin clouds are common, I only observe a few dozen flashes per year".