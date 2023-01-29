Watch: Street Performer Singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan' In Paris Wows Internet

The video has garnered more than 200,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

A video of a street performer in Paris singing Lata Mangeshkar's famous song 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh' from the 1960 Bollywood film 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai' is winning hearts online.

Twitter user Maheera Ghani took to the micro-blogging site to share about the street performer's sweet gesture in Paris. In the caption of her post, she revealed how the Paris Busker asked where she belonged to and then treated her with the beautiful song in front of Palais Garnier.

"This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris," Ms Ghani wrote in the caption of her post.

Watch the video below:

This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/MXKyK5du23 — Maheera Ghani (@MaheeraGhani) January 28, 2023

Ms Ghani shared the video just a day back and since then her post has garnered more than 200,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Internet users praised the man for giving his best to thrill Ms Ghani. Several users even appreciated how beautifully he sang the Hindi song in his foreign accent. While some called the man's performance "beautiful," others called it "amazing".

"That's amazing. Our subcontinent travels with us, deep in our subconsciousness, and spills out to catch and infect many we meet," wrote one user. "He is so melodious," said another.

A third user commented, "To his credit he is singing well in a foreign language!" A fourth simply added, "wholesome". "Kindness of strangers. Makes the world go rounddd," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, previously a similar video of a musician singing a Bollywood song in London streets had taken the internet by storm. The clip showed the man singing 'Kesariya' from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'. A huge crowd was seen standing close to the man as he performed the rendition of the song.

