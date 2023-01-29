David Beckham Leaves 102-Year-Old Fan Speechless With A Sweet Video Message

Mona Hurry is a huge fan of the England footballer

Former Manchester United star David Beckham recently left his 'oldest fan' speechless after he surprised her with a sweet video. In the video message, which was played during a surprise 'Appreciation Day' at Castor Lodge Care Home in Peterborough, Mr Beckham sent his love to the "incredible" 102-year-old Mona Hurry and thanked her for following his career.

According to New York Post, Mrs Hurry is a huge fan of the England footballer and has been a keen supporter of his sporting career. Knowing of her love for the footballer, the care home organized a David Beckham appreciation party for her on January 24, with football cupcakes and Beckham masks.

However, the biggest surprise came after she received a dedicated thank you message from the man himself.

In the video which was played on a television, Mr Beckham said, "Hey Mona, I just wanted to send you a message because everybody at Castor Lodge, all of the staff and of course your daughters, have said what an incredible lady you are. I also want to say a personal thank you because I know you've followed my career and I know you're a huge football fan. I'm sending lots of love for being an incredible person.''

Mrs Hurry was "overwhelmed" by the sweet clip, and "couldn't believe he had done something so special" for her, according to the care home. The elderly woman also received a cardboard cut-out of the soccer star during the Beckham-themed party.

Laura Mills, who works at the home, told the BBC, "Mona adores David Beckham and loves to talk about him. She always says what a special, lovely and charitable man he is. She is an incredibly sweet and kind lady herself, who always reaches out to everybody in the home to ask how they are. Growing up, Mona served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - operating as a codebreaker to intercept and crack the secrets of German wartime communication."

Mrs Hurry's daughters, Victoria and Maureen, also praised the footballer's sweet gesture, and thanked the care home for their ''thoughtfulness,'' and ''making it a day to remember for their mother.''