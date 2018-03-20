Store Counter Nearly Crushes Robber, She Manages To Steal Money Anyway

Footage of the gun-wielding, wig-wearing thief was released by the police

Offbeat | | Updated: March 20, 2018 16:25 IST
The robbery took place last week in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, California a robber was caught on camera trying to climb on top of the counter of a store she was robbing. CCTV footage from the store shows the counter falling on top of her, nearly crushing her. But despite the obstacle, the repeat-robbery suspect still managed to get away with the money. Footage of the gun-wielding, wig-wearing thief was released by the Los Angeles Police on March 16 in an attempt to catch her.

Watch the footage below:
 
 
 

According to their press release, the police believe 40 to 50-years-old woman to be responsible for as many as six robberies in the last two months in the Manchester/Avalon area of south Los Angeles.

According to ABC News, no one so far has been hurt in her robberies, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.



Los AngelesRobberyCaught on Camera

