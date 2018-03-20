Store Counter Nearly Crushes Robber, She Manages To Steal Money Anyway Footage of the gun-wielding, wig-wearing thief was released by the police

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT The robbery took place last week in Los Angeles.



Watch the footage below:



According to their



According to















Click for more





In Los Angeles, California a robber was caught on camera trying to climb on top of the counter of a store she was robbing. CCTV footage from the store shows the counter falling on top of her, nearly crushing her. But despite the obstacle, the repeat-robbery suspect still managed to get away with the money. Footage of the gun-wielding, wig-wearing thief was released by the Los Angeles Police on March 16 in an attempt to catch her.Watch the footage below:According to their press release , the police believe 40 to 50-years-old woman to be responsible for as many as six robberies in the last two months in the Manchester/Avalon area of south Los Angeles.According to ABC News , no one so far has been hurt in her robberies, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.Click for more trending news