Watch: Squirrel Plays With Ball On Trampoline, Internet Says 'Fun Is Fun'

Squirrels are adorable to watch. They have known to be one of the friendliest animals and their antics are pleasant to the eyes. A video making the rounds on internet shows a squirrel playing on a trampoline with a ball.

The viral video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Wednesday with the caption, "Squirrel having fun."

As the 20-second video begins, the squirrel is seen on a trampoline with balls of various colours and sizes lying around. It chooses a large white ball, and attempts to climbing on it but falls. The squirrel, however, doesn't give up and follows the ball to one end of the trampoline.

The squirrel again climbs onto the ball and falls again. It finds the entire exercise very amusing and repeats it a number of times.

The viral video has amassed over one million views and around 43,000 likes in just few hours. More than 4,800 users have re-tweeted the post. They have also left beautiful remarks in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "That squirrel is certainly on the ball when it comes to having fun."

Another said, "Fun is fun. Don't overthink it."

"Heard gio sent some scouts out to track him down see if he's on a free," wrote a third user while sharing the video.

A video went viral in June that showed a squirrel trying to eat groundnut. The swift and agile gnawer was trying hard to crack the outer shell of groundnut but was unable to succeed.

The squirrel even inserts the groundnut in its mouth, but the struggle to break it open continues. Finally, realising that this is a tough nut to crack, it puts the groundnut in the mouth, grabs another and flees.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on June 28. It amassed over 5 lakh views and more than 30,000 likes after getting shared.