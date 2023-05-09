Watch: SpiceJet Pilot's Funny Announcement On Bangkok-Bound Flight Leaves Internet In Splits

His Instagram account is called ''Poetic Pilot'

Last year, a SpiceJet pilot won the hearts of people with his creative in-flight announcement. The pilot identified as Mohit Teotia, delighted passengers when he made the announcement in a poetic style in Hindi on a Delhi-Srinagar flight. Now, another video of the pilot has surfaced where he made yet another delightful and fun announcement recently, on a flight to Bangkok.

''I am happy when my passengers are happy,'' wrote Mr Teotia while sharing a video on Instagram. ''Kabhi jhooth bol ke travel kiya hai'' (Have you ever lied about travelling), a text insert on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

In his characteristic humorous style, he begins the announcement by advising people not to have paan or gutkha during the flight as the windows don't open and the cabin crew don't have a ‘pik-daan.' Further, he hilariously warns passengers who may have lied about travelling to Bangkok to their wives as they will get the scolding once they are back home. The poetic announcement left passengers in splits, and many were heard clapping.

Since being shared five days ago, the video has garnered over 1.38 lakh views and close to 450 comments. Internet users loved the video and thanked him for spreading cheer and positivity.

One user wrote, ''@poeticpilot_ you are doing an amazing job. Keep spreading positivity with your humour & sweet smile. God bless you.'' Another commented, ''I am feeling very low but this reel of yours made me smile for a moment.''

A third added, ''Any flight with a pilot like you will have happy passengers.''

Mr Teotia, whose Instagram account is called ''Poetic Pilot'', has 4,86,000 followers on the platform.