Watch: SpiceJet Pilot's Powerful Independence Day Announcement Fills Internet With Pride

More often than not, plane rides are monotonous affairs with nothing exceptional. However, once in a while, these rides turn out quite interesting for the flyers, especially when pilots and air hostesses spice up the journey with their interesting remarks. This Independence Day, a SpiceJet pilot who's previously gone viral for his unique announcements onboard, delighted fliers once again with his powerful poetry.

In a video going viral, Captain Mohit Teotia marked India's 77th Independence Day by saluting all those freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for this country. He also talked about how India has come a long way in these 76 years, making a reference to the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission. He ended his poetic announcement by urging all Indians to remain united and harbour love and peace among themselves.

''Happy Independence day! We still have a long way to go but let's celebrate what we have achieved. Vande Mataram,'' he captioned the video on his Instagram account.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 30 lakh views and more than 5 lakh likes. Internet users loved the video and thanked him for spreading cheer and positivity.

One user wrote, ''I was on this flight too!! Sir, it was a great experience flying with you.''

Another commented, ''Lucky are those who fly with you. Lots of best wishes to you. Keep writing, keep flying, achieve all your dreams.''

A third said, ''Gonna show my future kids your videos so that they will get inspired.'' A fourth added, ''U r amazing bro n ur Shayari is awesome, may God bless uh now I wish to fly with uh once in my life, it will be an honor for me.''

Mr Teotia, whose Instagram account is called ''Poetic Pilot'', has 6,58,000 followers on the platform.