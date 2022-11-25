Watch: Speed And Strength Of A Security Dog Wins Hearts Online

The video quickly drew the attention of social media users and went viral.

Dogs have traditionally been deployed in security patrols. They have units that are specifically trained to assist police personnel. These units are known as K-9 in various nations, which is a homophone for the term canine. The video of a guard dog that is sincerely taking part in a staged criminal capture is now sweeping the internet.

In the video, the guard dog from a K-9 squad is seen showcasing his excellent biting abilities and concentration. The clip is from a mock exercise for a situation in which a man wearing security gear convinces a dog that he is a burglar, and the dog rushes over, jumps, and pushes him to the ground. The dog's attack was so severe that the victim was unable to stand up straight.

The dog continued to bite the man's hands and legs even after knocking him to the ground. The video has garnered positive feedback from social media users, receiving over 1,35,000 views on Instagram. The video received more than 10,000 likes, and many viewers praised the dog in the comments.

"When we get our new house, we need one of these dogs for protection," commented one user.

"You need a bulletproof vest to protect yourself from that pup. What a good boy," wrote the third user.

"This is fun! I can watch this all day," commented another user.

Impressed by the tactics and pace of the canine, a dog lover commented, "Wow, he body slammed that guy. I'm sorry, but this was hilarious."

