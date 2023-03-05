Watch: South Korean Blogger Tries Zomato's 'Worst-Rated' Restaurant In Jaipur

Ms Kims video has accumulated more than 788,000 views and over 37,000 likes.

South Korean content creator Meggy Kim has amassed a massive number of followers on Instagram with her videos which show her reviewing and ranking popular Indian snacks. She was recently on a tour of India and visited destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong and Kerala, among other locations. But it was during her stay in Jaipur that she created one of her most viral videos.

The South Korean blogger was asked by one of her followers to try food from the worst-rated Zomato restaurant. She accepted the challenge and placed an order for a thali at one of Jaipur's lowest-rated restaurants. But despite having a 2.8 rating on the food delivery app, the restaurant's food pleasantly surprised Ms Kim with its taste.

“ZOMATO's WORST RATED restaurant,” Ms Kim wrote in the caption of her post shared just a few days ago.

Watch the video below:

“It's so good,” the South Korean blogger was heard saying in the clip as she tasted the food. “I don't understand… I finished everything. Maybe I have the worst taste,” she added.

Since being shared, Ms Kim's video has accumulated more than 788,000 views and over 37,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users left food requests for the blogger, others appreciated the video.

“Food should be just tasty rating doesn't matter,” wrote one user. “this is the cutest reaction,” said another. “Can you try Zomato best rated food. Pls,” requested a third user.

Meanwhile, according to her website, Ms Kim has held various roles through the years - from artist, designer, and food blogger to teacher. “Looking back over the past 10 years, instead of just being successful in one field, i feel i have had the opportunity to be a part of many experiences. Every time I made a new decision, a new start, a new beginning, I went back to zero again,” her website read.

