Watch: Sikh Men Use Turbans To Rescue Hikers From Waterfall

A group of Sikh men in Canada removed their turbans to rescue two men from a waterfall

A group of Sikh men in Canada set aside religious code to rescue two hikers stranded in a waterfall pool. Kuljinder Kinda was hiking with four friends in Golden Ears Provincial Park in British Columbia when they came across two men who had slipped on a rock and fallen into a pool below a waterfall, reports Global News. Mr Kinda and his friends removed their turbans to fashion a makeshift rope with which they hauled the pair to safety in a rescue that is being widely lauded on social media.

Footage of the incident has gone viral after Mr Kinda shared it on WhatsApp and it made its way to hiking groups on social media platforms like Facebook.

He told NBC News that the stranded hikers initially asked them to call emergency services, which they could not do because they did not have cellphone service. The five men tried to look around for help - unsuccessfully - and then came up with the idea of removing their turbans to create a rope.

"We were trying to think how we could get them out, but we didn't know how to," said Mr Kinda. "So we walked for about 10 minutes to find help and then came up with the idea to tie our turbans together."

A video shows them working together to create a makeshift rope to pull the two hikers to safety.

The rescue operation has earned the group much praise and goodwill.

"Between your jackets and turbans, you were very resourceful! Well done on saving someone's life!" wrote one Facebook user.

"These men are heroes," another remarked.

Robert Laing, the search and rescue manager at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, was also among those who praised the group of friends. Mr Laing was on duty when the accident occurred and reached the scene shortly after Mr Kinda and his friends had already rescued the hikers.

"I've never heard of anything like this before and it was quite impressive," he told Global News.

Mr Laing also pointed out that the rescued hikers had missed several signs that warned people to stay away from the waterfalls. The waterfalls are behind a fenced area, he pointed out.

The two stranded men, who have not been named, thanked Mr Kinda and his friends before they left. They did not require medical attention after the ordeal.

