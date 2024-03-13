Watch: Safari Guide's Heart-Stopping Encounter With A Lion

The video has amassed over 21 million views on Instagram

Imagine encountering a majestic lion while on safari. A recent viral video shows exactly that! The clip features a safari tracker in a jeep, completely unaware of a lion approaching from behind. As he turns, the lion is right in front of him, causing a startled reaction. The video cuts off before revealing the encounter's full story, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

"What would you do?" reads the caption accompanying the post.

See the post here:

The video has amassed over 21 million views on Instagram and the viral clip has prompted varied reactions from the netizens.

A user commented, "What would I do? Shit on my pants"

Another user wrote, "Lion was like : what the hell are you doing there!"

The third user wrote, "This is so epic. My favourite video of yours. Have watched it so many times!"

"He went lion watching but the lion watching him," the fourth user commented.

"This is when I shit myself and vomit all at once," the fifth user commented on Instagram.

Earlier, another similar encounter was captured on camera. An old footage shows a tourist, equipped with binoculars, intently scanning the forest from the front seat of a jeep. Completely oblivious, a lion silently stalks closer. The scene reaches a peak as their eyes meet, and a tense silence hangs in the air. However, the encounter takes an unexpected turn. The lion, seemingly unfazed, breaks eye contact and casually wanders away, leaving the outcome of the interaction a mystery.

