Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Shows Off His Football Skills, Internet Calls Him 'All-Rounder'

Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, football fever has gripped cricket-crazy India. The nation is not taking part in the tournament, but that has surely not stopped football fans in the country from cheering and celebrating the sport. Now, amidst all this, former cricketer and superstar Sachin Tendulkar also shared a video of himself playing football with the FIFA World Cup 2022 theme playing in the background.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tendulkar shared the short clip with the caption, "Football on my mind!"

In the video, Mr Tendulkar wore an orange vest over a blue T-shirt and blue shorts. He was seen running back, dodging the football and showing off his tricks and skills.

Mr Tendulkar shared the video on Friday evening and since then it has accumulated more than 151,000 likes and over one million views. In the comment section, while one user wrote, "Cricket god trying to be a football god as well," another said, "Now Sachin gonna be god of football."

A third user commented, "Never knew he had this in the locker." A fourth added, "Age is only a number......You have Proved it sir." One user even called him an "all-rounder".

Meanwhile, in recent times, the legendary Indian cricketer has been sharing quite a few interesting videos on his Instagram handle. Last month he posted a "feel good" video in which he was seen interacting with some of the local fishermen in Goa.

In the clip, the batting maestro, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, called his fishing experience "unbelievable". He was seen talking to local fishermen on the Benaulim beach and understanding how they use the traditional fishing gear "rampon" to net fish.

