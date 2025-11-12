Watch: Russia's First AI Humanoid Robot Falls Face-First On Stage, Video Viral

The first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robot in Russia tumbled face-first onto the stage, leaving the developers red-faced as the video of the incident went viral on social media. Introduced at a technology event in Moscow on Monday (Nov 10), the robot named AIdol walked gingerly on the stage to the soundtrack from the film Rocky, waved to the crowd and immediately succumbed, leaving those around the bot to rush for help.

After the fall, the robot's developers temporarily removed it from public view as engineers examined its balance systems and control software. Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of Russian robotics firm Idol said he hoped that this "mistake will turn into an experience".

"This is real-time learning, when a good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience," said Vitukhin, who attributed the fall to calibration issues, as per Newsweek.

As the video of the incident went viral, a section of social media users poked fun at the robot's mannerisms, while others highlighted that building a fully-functioning humanoid robot was a difficult task.

"They did a great job of emulating the shuffle of a geriatric that's had too much vodka," said one user, while another added: "It looks like they already knew their mechanical dude would tumble."

A third commented: "Robotics is hard. I am glad to see bold entrepreneurs from other countries are stepping up. It's always challenging to try. It's easy to fail. And failing publicly humbles you, which fuels the true entrepreneurs to keep going, keep trying."

Watch The Viral Video Here:

I can't stop laughing 😆



This is a presentation of Russia's first AI robot. I think it learned to walk from alcoholics. pic.twitter.com/bd5M58c6rj — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 11, 2025

Also Read | 'Who Will Buy?': Internet Confused As Apple Unveils Rs 20,000 iPhone Pocket

Elon Musk Dances With Optimus

The Russian robot falling comes in the backdrop of Elon Musk, celebrating his new pay package of nearly $1 trillion by shaking a leg with humanoid robot, Optimus, at Tesla's annual general meeting in Austin, Texas. Moments after his new pay package was approved, Musk stepped on stage amid cheers from the audience and broke into a dance move, with the robot copying his moves.

The moment symbolised how tightly Tesla's future is deeply tied to Optimus, which, according to Musk, would handle manufacturing, deliveries, and even personal assistance one day.